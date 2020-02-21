Comments
LAWRENCE (CBS) — A Lawrence man has been arrested and charged with murder for the killing of a Lawrence DPW worker who was shot and killed on the job last month, the Essex County District Attorney’s office announced Friday.
Ariel Toribio, 20, has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of 52-year-old Marcos Ruiz on Jan. 15. Ruiz was filling potholes when he was shot.
Ruiz, a Methuen resident, was not the intended target of the shooting, the DA’s office said. He was the father of two children. DPW workers lined the streets for his funeral late last month.
Mr. Toribio will be arraigned Monday in Lawrence Superior Court. The DA’s office said Ruiz’s family has no comment at this time.