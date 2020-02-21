BOSTON (CBS) — Kemba Walker played 29 minutes in the All-Star Game on Sunday night. On Friday night, he’ll play zero minutes when the Celtics return to action.
The Celtics announced that Walker will miss Friday night’s game in Minnesota due to a sore left knee.
It’ll be the ninth game missed this season by Walker, who had missed just six games total in the four previous seasons. He’s averaging 21.8 points and five rebounds per game in his first season with the Celtics. In the Celtics’ final game before the All-Star break, he played 46 minutes in Boston’s double overtime win over the Clippers.
The Timberwolves will be without their leading scorer, though, as Karl-Anthony Towns is out indefinitely with a wrist injury.
On the positive front for the Celtics, Robert Williams is progressing through his return from a hip injury, and the second-year big man could return to game action by the end of the month.