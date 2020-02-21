BOSTON (CBS) – Something sweet is coming to Harpoon. The brewery is teaming up with Mike’s Pastry in the North End to create the Cannoli Stout.
The 7.3% ABV beer is brewed with handmade cannoli shells, ground cocoa beans and vanilla.
We’re brewing something sweet with the North End’s legendary @MikesPastry 👀 stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/vI2Ht6B03R
— Harpoon Brewery (@harpoonbrewery) February 11, 2020
Anyone who wants to try it can go to a launch party on Thursday, Feb. 27 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Harpoon’s Boston Beer Hall.
After that it will be available on draft and in 16-ounce four-packs for $12.99 for a limited time.
A portion of sales are being donated to Christmas In The City, a Boston charity that helps families experiencing homelessness and poverty.