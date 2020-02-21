NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (CBS) – Connecticut State Police are calling it a “high steaks pursuit.” The department shared video of troopers following a group of cows making their way down a road in North Stonington early Friday morning.
Police got a call about the cows blocking traffic on Route 184 at about 6 a.m. Video shows a police cruiser and men on foot trying to corral the animals.
***HIGH STEAKS PURSUIT ON ROUTE 184***
On 2/21/20, Troopers were dispatched to Route 184 in North Stonington for the report of cows impeding traffic. Local ranchers & Troopers were able to get the cows to moooove along the road back to their pasture, preventing an udder disaster. pic.twitter.com/4HGTMaX2Ey
— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) February 21, 2020
“Local ranchers & Troopers were able to get the cows to moooove along the road back to their pasture, preventing an udder disaster,” police tweeted.
All the cows were able to get back home safe, according to police.