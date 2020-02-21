Comments
ROSLINDALE (CBS) — Four people were injured in a car crash Thursday night on Washington Street in Roslindale, according to Boston police. They say one of those people is in critical condition.
Police said they received a call about the crash around 9:15 p.m. One car crashed into another car and two people trying to get into the car, they said, injuring both the two people entering the car and the driver. It then hit a fire hydrant.
Both drivers and one of the people who was hit were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The other person who was hit is in critical condition.
No arrests have been made. The incident is still under investigation.