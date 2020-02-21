FOXBORO (CBS) — To some, they are just shoes. To others, they are a coveted treasure. “A sneakerhead to me is just someone who has a passion for sneakers. They love sneakers, love to wear them, love to collect them, and just someone who likes to express themselves through footwear,” said 20-year-old Jonathan DiModica, co-founder of the Boston Got Sole sneaker convention.
On Saturday, the Boston Got Sole sneaker convention takes over Gillette Stadium. There, attendees can buy, sell, or trade all kinds of shoes. At the convention, “you can find sneakers for 50 bucks. You can find sneakers for a few hundred dollars and we’ve seen sneakers for tens of thousands of dollars. I’ve seen a pair of sneakers listed at $50,000 which might sound crazy, but there’s a buyer out there,” said DiModica, a Weymouth native.
He and his brother Joesph organized the first Boston Got Sole back in 2013 when they were just 13 and 15 years old. Since then, they’ve hosted 24 conventions.
“It turned from this little thing with 300 people to this not so little thing with 3-4,000 people. Working at Gillette Stadium, working with artists, athletes. And it didn’t happen overnight which is the best part for me,” said DiModica.
He plans it all while attending Babson College, where he is a junior. “It’s hard to stay focused sometimes, you’re sitting in class and you’re getting messages about different things about the business. I guess I just have to keep my priorities straight and that’s what I’ve done so far,” DiModica said.
Saturday’s convention is going on from 12-6 p.m. To buy tickets, visit their website.