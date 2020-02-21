BOSTON (CBS) – Ben Affleck is set to star in “The Way Back,” a sports drama hitting theaters this March. But first he took some time to weigh in on the sports drama New England is experiencing.
Speaking with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith, the Oscar winner who grew up in Cambridge talked about two contentious Boston sports topics – the Red Sox trading Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s impending free agency.
“It’s very hard for me to understand how you let Mookie Betts go,” Affleck said. “I don’t know if there’s some reason people don’t know about or something.”
Will Brady also be headed elsewhere? A recent report said the Patriots are only the third-favorite team to sign TB12.
Affleck said it would be “very difficult” to picture Brady in another uniform. But he understands if his friend wants to go to a team that offers him more money and better offensive weapons.
“If Antonio Brown had stuck around, they probably would’ve won the Super Bowl,” Affleck said. “He’s a couple of great receivers away.”
Brown played in one game for the Patriots before being released due to a second accusation of sexual misconduct.
If Brady departs, Affleck said it will be interesting to see what happens to him and to coach Bill Belichick.
“If it does happen, what does a Belichick team look like without Brady and what does a Brady team look like without Belichick?” Affleck said.