Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – A South Boston man was arrested after he allegedly had fireworks and paintball guns that looked like long rifles on a train pulling into the State Street station.
Around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Transit Police received a radio call about a man believed to be carrying an assault rifle on a southbound Orange Line train.
Officers cleared passengers from the area when the train pulled into the State Street station.
Police found 41-year-old James Driscoll with two duffle bags. Inside were two paintball guns and fireworks.
Driscoll had warrants for his arrest out of Quincy District Court for shoplifting and narcotics violations and Dorchester District Court for a narcotics charge. He was taken into custody.