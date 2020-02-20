Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – One of the suspects allegedly involved in the theft of two Lamborghini SUVs this week has been arrested. Police said Christian Virgile ran after crashing one of the stolen SUVs in Malden Tuesday.
The Lamborghinis were taken from a Herb Chambers dealership on Route 20 in Wayland around 3 a.m. Tuesday. They were found about five hours later, 30 miles away in Malden, after the crash.
Police said the SUVs are worth more than $200,000 each.
Three other teens have also been arrested in connection with the theft.
Virgile is scheduled to appear in Malden District Court Friday.