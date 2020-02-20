Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Flu activity around the country is still high, with at least 26,000,000 flu illnesses and 14,000 deaths. So how effective has the flu vaccine been this year?
Preliminary estimates from the CDC show this year’s flu vaccine has reduced doctor visits for flu by about half.
The vaccine has been 45% effective overall and 55% effective in children, who have been hit particularly hard this flu season. These numbers are more promising than last year, but they could change before the season is over if other strains of the flu arise.
Doctors recommend that everyone over six months of age get vaccinated annually.