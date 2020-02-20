BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police charged a 17-year-old with manslaughter in connection with a daytime shooting Wednesday in Dorchester that left a teenager dead.
Because the accused shooter is a juvenile, his name was not released.
Following the shooting, which happened around noon on Cameron Street, a 16-year-old was taken into custody and charged with possession of a loaded firearm.
Police identified the victim as Kareem Garnett Jr., 18, of Dorchester. He died at an area hospital from multiple gunshot wounds.
The accused shooter is due in Dorchester Juvenile Court on Thursday to face gun charges.
The shooting was Boston’s seventh murder of 2020.
“It’s just during school vacation week with young 15-, 16-, 17-year-old children involved – it’s just heartbreaking,” said Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins on Wednesday.