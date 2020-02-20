



BOSTON (CBS) — Earlier this offseason, Pedro Martinez said that Mike Fiers did the wrong thing when he exposed the Astros’ sign-stealing system. Now, another Red Sox legend feels the same.

Speaking to reporters in Fort Myers, David Ortiz said that Fiers didn’t show much fortitude by exposing the system years after benefiting from it during the 2017 season.

“I’m mad at this guy, the pitcher that came out talking about it, and let me tell you why,” Ortiz said. “Oh, after you make your money, after you get your ring, you decide to talk about it? Why don’t you talk about it during the season when it was going on? Why didn’t you say, ‘I don’t want to be no part of [it]’? Now you look like a snitch.”

David Ortiz calls Mike Fiers a "snitch," sounds off on Astros sign-stealing scandal, feels for Jose Altuve. https://t.co/CRukEj5saV pic.twitter.com/6kdeo3BWi1 — NESN (@NESN) February 20, 2020

“You know what I mean? Why you gotta talk about it after? That’s my problem,” Ortiz added. “Why’d nobody say anything while it was going on?”

That commentary is line with former Mets consultant/ESPN analyst Jessica Mendoza, who caught quite a bit of heat for disagreeing with Fiers’ decision to go public. It’s also similar to what Pedro Martinez told WEEI in January.

“If he was to do it when he was playing for the Houston Astros I would say Mike Fiers has guts. But to go and do it after you leave the Houston Astros because they don’t have you anymore, that doesn’t show me anything. You’re just a bad teammate,” Martinez said. “Whatever happens in the clubhouse stays in the clubhouse and Fiers broke the rules. I agree with cleaning up the game. I agree that the fact that the Commissioner is taking a hard hand on this, but at the same time players should not be the one dropping the whistle-blower.”

The Red Sox are also currently under investigation for a sign-stealing operation during the 2018 regular season, based on allegations made my former members of the Red Sox organization.