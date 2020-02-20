SHIRLEY (CBS) — A grand jury charged 16 inmates at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley with assault Thursday in connection with a January fight that left four corrections officers injured, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s office. The Jan. 10 incident caused the maximum security prison to go into lockdown.
All 16 inmates were charged with two counts of assault and battery causing serious bodily injury and four counts of assault and battery on a corrections officer. Ten of the inmates face additional charges, including aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and battery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
All four corrections officers were hospitalized as a result of the fight, and only one has returned to work, the DA’s office said.
The inmates will be arraigned in Worcester Superior Court, but it is unclear when. The incident is still under investigation.
Inmates charged include:
Tabari Muhammed, 28
Frank Webb, 28
Marcus Muniz, 25
Steven Gonzalez, 39
Israel Perez, 25
Lennon Dossantos, 25
Jovani Molinari, 23
Giovanni Buchanan, 25
Carlos Bastos, 29
Elosko Brown, 33
Yamil Narvaez Arroyo, 24
Alexander Soto, 26
Jason Velez Acosta, 29
John Mentor, 33
Joshua Reyes, 28
Pedro Solis, 30