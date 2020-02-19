Comments
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (CBS) – It was a sweet surprise for a pizza delivery driver in Rhode Island. Two-year-old Cohen ran outside Saturday to give the man a hug and the moment was captured on the West Warwick family’s doorbell camera.
What the boy and his family didn’t know is that the man recently lost his teenage daughter, and that quick hug meant so much.
“After losing my daughter this past week it touched me because it was like she was there, and it just meant a ton to me,” Ryan Catterson said.
Both families say they’re now forever connected and they’ll remember the valuable lesson Cohen taught them all with his small act of kindness.