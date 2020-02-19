Bruins Reportedly Among Front-Runners For Chris KreiderThe Boston Bruins are looking to beef up their roster before next week's trade deadline, and they're right in the mix to land some potential help. But it's complicated.

It's Open Season On Rob Manfred, Who Might Have Underestimated MLB Players' Desire For Harsh Player PunishmentsRob Manfred didn't do a spectacular job. And his players took notice.

Drew Brees Will Return To Saints For 2020 SeasonCross one name off the quarterback carousel of 2020. Drew Brees is staying put.

Reports: No Ill Will Between Patriots, Tom Brady Ahead Of Contract TalksWith free agency officially one month away, there is something of a positive development for anyone hoping or wanting to see the Patriots and Brady get the band back together for another year or two.

Brock Holt Signs With Brewers, Making Red Sox' Offseason A Little WorseIn an offseason where there's been literally nothing for Red Sox fans to celebrate, the news of Brock Holt signing with the Brewers nevertheless makes the offseason just a little bit worse.