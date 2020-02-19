CBSN BostonWatch Now
STOUGHTON (CBS) – Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing s Citizens Bank on Washington Street in Stoughton on Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot-tall black man, who was wearing an orange construction vest and a surgical mask.

Police said that when he left the bank, he headed toward Stoughton Center.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stoughton Police Department.

