SPENCER (CBS) – A woman was rescued as flames tore through her Spencer home on Wednesday morning. Her neighbor broke a window and pulled her to safety from the burning house.

The Holmes Street residence caught fire shortly after 8 a.m. The neighbor jumped into action before firefighters arrived.

When this house caught fire in #Spencer this morning a neighbor ran over to help. He broke a window and pulled a woman out to safety. Story on @wbz at noon. Photo from Linda Harris. pic.twitter.com/ZWXTgF790M — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) February 19, 2020

“He couldn’t get through the front door and then he heard her, so he smashed the front window and got her through the window,” the rescuer’s mother, Linda Harris, said.

The woman is hospitalized in unknown condition, but her brother Harold Calrson told WBZ-TV’s Anna Meiler that she is talking.

Carlson is heartbroken to lose the home he’s owned since 1962. But he’s very grateful to the man who pulled his sister to safety.

“I’m very happy that he did that,” he said.

A photo taken by the fire department shows flames shooting out the home, and one of the front windows is knocked out.

Harris said the woman lives at the house alone and has some health issues. She likely wouldn’t have made it out without the help of her son.

“He did save her – I’m so proud of him,” she said.

The state fire marshal was at the scene but there’s no word yet on how the fire started. The home is a total loss.