SPENCER (CBS) – A neighbor broke a window to pull a woman to safety from a burning Spencer home Wednesday morning.
One person lives at the home on Holmes Street. She is hospitalized in unknown condition, but her brother told WBZ-TV’s Anna Meiler that she is talking.
A photo taken from next door shows flames and black smoke shooting out of the home when firefighters arrived.
When this house caught fire in #Spencer this morning a neighbor ran over to help. He broke a window and pulled a woman out to safety. Story on @wbz at noon. Photo from Linda Harris. pic.twitter.com/ZWXTgF790M
— Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) February 19, 2020
The state fire marshal is at the scene but there’s no word yet on how the fire started. The home is a total loss.