SPENCER (CBS) – A neighbor broke a window to pull a woman to safety from a burning Spencer home Wednesday morning.

One person lives at the home on Holmes Street. She is hospitalized in unknown condition, but her brother told WBZ-TV’s Anna Meiler that she is talking.

A photo taken from next door shows flames and black smoke shooting out of the home when firefighters arrived.

The state fire marshal is at the scene but there’s no word yet on how the fire started. The home is a total loss.

