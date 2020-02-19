Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft made a generous donation to a New Hampshire charity thanks to a story he saw on CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell.
Peter Kelleher turned his sorrow over his son’s opioid-related death into creating a soup kitchen to help the homeless.
O’Donnell showcased Kelleher’s story last week before the New Hampshire primary.
Kelleher’s non-profit, Support the Soupman, buys boots in bulk and stocks a mobile closet full of warm clothes. In addition, he offers backpack care packages filled with survival supplies.
“Every day I hope to make a difference in someone’s heart,” Kelleher told CBS Evening News.
After seeing Kelleher’s story, Kraft made a donation to help the cause.