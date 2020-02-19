BOSTON (CBS) — Way back in the old days, when Mookie Betts was still under the employ of the Boston Red Sox, Boston’s baseball team had been rumored in trade talks with the San Diego Padres. Now that Betts is long gone, those talks are apparently still happening.
On Tuesday, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported that talks between the Red Sox and Padres were “ongoing,” with the Padres still looking to unload half of the remaining $61 million owed to Wil Myers onto the Red Sox’ payroll. The Red Sox were/are reportedly very interested in young pitcher Cal Quantrill.
The Athletic’s Dennis Lin reported separately that the Padres “have recently explored the possibility of sending Myers, young talent and cash to Boston in what might essentially amount to a salary dump.”
Lin added: “As part of these considerations, the Padres have discussed a potential three-team trade that would ship Myers to the Red Sox and land Cincinnati Reds center fielder-second baseman Nick Senzel in San Diego, two sources told The Athletic. No agreement is imminent, and it is unknown what the Reds would receive in this scenario.”
Myers, 29, batted .239 last year with a .739 OPS. Those numbers were a dip from his career average of .251 and career OPS of .763. Myers spent the bulk of his time in the outfield — playing both left and center — but also has experience at both corner infield positions.
Prior to the 2017 season, Myers signed a six-year, $83 million contract with the Padres, who had initially acquired Myers via trade from Tampa Bay prior to the 2015 season. He’s guaranteed $60 million over the next three seasons, with a club option for 2023 at $20 million (or a $1 million buyout).
Quantrill, 25, was a first-round pick by San Diego in 2016. The right-hander posted a 20-23 record and a 4.46 ERA in 69 minor league starts. He made his MLB debut last year, going 6-8 with a 5.16 ERA in 23 appearances (18 starts).