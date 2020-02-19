BOSTON (CBS) – Several schools were closed in Manchester, N.H. on Wednesday after a water main break that left residents without water, and some without head.
It happened in the area of Mammoth Road. The Water Department estimated 200 homes are impacted.
A morning water main break in #Manchester leaves residents without water. Some without heat. Officials from the water department are telling residents it could take 9-12 hours to get water back. The mayor is on scene and urges residents to avoid the area. @wbz pic.twitter.com/hyhEzCB1pU
Class was canceled at Manchester School of Technology, Southside Middle School, Jewett Street Elementary, Southside Middle School, Memorial High School and Hallsville Elementary due to the water issues.
A Water Department official said it could take 9-12 hours for residents to get water back.
The mayor was on scene, asking residents to avoid the area.