CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Manchester NH News, Water Main Break

BOSTON (CBS) – Several schools were closed in Manchester, N.H. on Wednesday after a water main break that left residents without water, and some without head.

It happened in the area of Mammoth Road. The Water Department estimated 200 homes are impacted.

Class was canceled at Manchester School of Technology, Southside Middle School, Jewett Street Elementary, Southside Middle School, Memorial High School and Hallsville Elementary due to the water issues.

A Water Department official said it could take 9-12 hours for residents to get water back.

The mayor was on scene, asking residents to avoid the area.

Comments

Leave a Reply