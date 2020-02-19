



BOSTON (CBS) – It was the scene of some of the fiercest fighting of World War II, the Battle of Iwo Jima. Today marks 75 years since that bloody battle began. There aren’t many soldiers left who were there, but today the sacrifice of both the living and the dead were honored at the Statehouse.

They’re old men now, four marines who were in their teens and 20s when they fought on Iwo Jima. But they’re still able to report for duty at a commemoration ceremony on Beacon Hill. It was Feb. 19, 1945, and tens of thousands of Marines hit the beach of the Japanese-controlled island. It took 36 bloody days for victory. When it was over, nearly 7,000 Americans were dead and 20,000 were wounded. The flag-raising on Iwo Jima has become an iconic symbol.

“Time and time and time again, when their nation called, when the world called, when democracy called, they stepped up,” Gov. Charlie Baker told the veterans, families and friends who gathered at the Statehouse to remember the battle.

One admiral, referring to the bravery and sacrifice on Iwo Jima said, “Uncommon valor was a common virtue.”

“Twenty-seven medals of honor were awarded for extraordinary gallantry on Iwo Jima,” Marine Lt. General Eric Smith told the crowd.

Three of those medals were awarded to Massachusetts’ Marines, one from Roxbury, one from Quincy and one from Sturbridge.

“It seemed on Iwo Jima that courage and sacrifice was the norm,” says Larry Kirby, one of the veterans who survived the battle. “It’s very important to me, not for me, but through me, that we remember the young men who didn’t come back.”

Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his family were recognized for their philanthropy supporting veterans. “I’m very grateful to people in the military. I hope these people continue to get the respect they deserve,” he said. The Kraft family made a $100,000 donation to the Semper Fi Fund, a nonprofit organization that helps veterans who were wounded or who are critically ill.