OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL (CBS) – Three people from Massachusetts, including a 5-year-old girl, were killed in a horrific crash outside of Orlando, Florida Tuesday evening.

Eight people, four adults and four children, were in a minivan on the 429 highway around 5:30 p.m. when traffic began to slow down.

“A pickup truck did not slow and rear-ended a van,” Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kim Montes told reporters.

(Image credit: WKMG-TV)

The impact from the truck caused the Toyota Sienna to flip over. Three people in that van were killed – a 5-year-old girl and her 41-year-old mother from Whitman and a 76-year-old from South Weymouth.

Two men and three children were rushed to the hospital. Police said one of those children, an 11-year-old boy, is in critical condition.

The truck also hit two other cars in the crash. Those drivers had minor injuries, according to police.

Montes said the 26-year-old driver of the pickup truck will be charged, but the exact charges have not been determined yet.

(Image credit: WKMG-TV)

Investigators also said there were only seven seats in the van, although there were eight people in it at the time of the crash.

