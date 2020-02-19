OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL (CBS) – Three people from Massachusetts, including a 5-year-old girl, were killed in a horrific crash outside of Orlando, Florida Tuesday evening.
Eight people, four adults and four children, were in a minivan on the 429 highway around 5:30 p.m. when traffic began to slow down.
“A pickup truck did not slow and rear-ended a van,” Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kim Montes told reporters.
The impact from the truck caused the Toyota Sienna to flip over. Three people in that van were killed – a 5-year-old girl and her 41-year-old mother from Whitman and a 76-year-old from South Weymouth.
Two men and three children were rushed to the hospital. Police said one of those children, an 11-year-old boy, is in critical condition.
The truck also hit two other cars in the crash. Those drivers had minor injuries, according to police.
Montes said the 26-year-old driver of the pickup truck will be charged, but the exact charges have not been determined yet.
Investigators also said there were only seven seats in the van, although there were eight people in it at the time of the crash.