BOSTON (CBS) – Rep. David Nangle is stepping down from his leadership role and committee assignments, one day after federal agents arrested him. The Lowell Democrat faces more than two dozen charges and is accused of misusing campaign funds, defrauding a local bank to cover his gambling debts and tax fraud.
Nangle was Second Division Chair in House Leadership and served on the ethics and rules committees. He’s still a member of the House.
“Due to recent, unfortunate events I believe it would be in the best interests of the House of Representatives that I step down from my leadership position and committee assignments,” Nangle wrote in a letter to the Speaker of the House Wednesday. “It has been an extreme honor to serve you, my colleagues and the citizens of the Commonwealth in my position as Division Floor Leader.”
Prosecutors said Tuesday that Nangle got deep in debt because of extensive gambling at area casinos. He allegedly used campaign money to rent cars to drive to casinos, and pay thousands of dollars in golf club dues.
“As then-chairman of the House Committee on Ethics, there is no question he knew what he was doing was wrong,” FBI Special Agent-in-Charge Joseph Bonavolonta said at a news conference.
Nangle’s lawyer said the representative “is a good man” and will fight the charges in court.