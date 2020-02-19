If Patriots Move On From Tom Brady, Bill Belichick Better Stick The LandingReplacing Brady may end up being the most difficult job for anyone in any sport. Belichick has put himself in a position where he simply cannot afford to get it wrong.

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Believes He Would've Hit '80-Plus Home Runs' If He Knew What Pitches Were ComingNew York Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton imagined having the advantage the Houston Astros gained in their scam.

Red Sox Remain In Trade Rumors With Padres For Wil MyersEven though Mookie Betts is long gone, trade talks between the Red Sox and Padres are apparently still happening.

Spring Training Report: MLB Enters Spring Training Under A Dark CloudThe offseason has been eventful, but not in the way that MLB commissioner Rob Manfred would like.

Five Forwards Bruins Could Target Before NHL Trade DeadlineThe Bruins need a second-line right wing. Short of that, adding a top-six forward would serve as a much-needed upgrade to the team that leads the NHL in points but likely needs a boost in order to make another run through June.