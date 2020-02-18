WINDHAM, N.H. (CBS) – Four children and an adult had to be hospitalized after a crash involving a UPS delivery truck and an SUV in Windham, New Hampshire. Authorities said the collision happened Tuesday afternoon on a snow-covered road.
First responders arrived to the scene near 23 Glance Road just after 1:15 p.m. The crash caused heavy damage to both vehicles.
The woman driving the SUV with her five children inside collided with the UPS truck as they came into an “S” curve, according to the fire department.
“Due to the weather conditions at the time of the collision, the road was wet and snow covered,” the fire department said.
Four children and one adult had to be treated for various injuries, including a bump on the head and abdominal pain. They all went by ambulance to a local hospital.
The drive of the UPS truck refused treatment. Police are investigating the crash.