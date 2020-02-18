Comments
NEWBURY, N.H. (CBS) – A life-sized Smokey the Bear sign is missing from its post in Newbury, New Hampshire.
NEWBURY, N.H. (CBS) – A life-sized Smokey the Bear sign is missing from its post in Newbury, New Hampshire.
The fire rescue department has posted a plea for help on its Facebook page saying the sign is “lost” and they’re hoping someone has seen it.
The giant cutout was bolted to the town’s fire danger warning sign. Authorities didn’t say it was stolen, but they’re asking for it back “no questions asked.”
The Smokey sign has been out in front of the station for several years. It was made by a local Boy Scout for an Eagle Scout project and the department said it’s become a landmark in town.