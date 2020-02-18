BOSTON (CBS) — The full squad has reported to Fort Myers, but Chaim Bloom may not be done building this year’s Red Sox roster.
Boston has agreed on a deal with veteran catcher Jonathan Lucroy, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. MassLive’s Chris Cotillo first reported that a deal was close, noting that the sides are working on a minor league deal.
The 33-year-old Lucroy has 10 MLB seasons under his belt, with the bulk of that career spent in Milwaukee from 2010-16. An All-Star in 2014 and 2016, Lucroy owns a career .274 batting average and .751 OPS. With the Angels and Cubs last season, he batted .232 with a .660 OPS, hitting eight homre runs in 101 games played.
He’s also played in 15 playoff games, where he hit .235 with a .603 OPS.
Defensively, he successfully threw out 26 percent of would-be base stealers, just under his career mark of 28 percent.
The Red Sox have catchers Christian Vazquez and Kevin Plawecki on the 40-man roster.