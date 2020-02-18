BOSTON (CBS) — Cross one name off the quarterback carousel of 2020. Drew Brees is staying put.
The veteran quarterback announced on his Instagram page that he will be returning to the Saints in 2020.
“My feelings about the 2020 season! I look forward to the grind and the journey, for the reward at the end will be worth it!!!” Brees wrote. “Love you #WhoDatNation. Let’s make another run at it!”
Brees had been considering retirement, after he just completed his age 40 season. With backup Teddy Bridgewater entering free agency and third-stringer Taysom Hill entering restricted free agency, the Saints needed a decision from Brees sometime before mid-March. Brees delivered his decision exactly when he said he would.
Brees has started 216 regular-season games plus 15 more playoff games for the Saints over the last 14 years, and he is the all-time franchise leader by wide margins in every statistical passing category. He has led the NFL in completion percentage in each of the past three seasons, and he’s coming off a season with 27 touchdown passes and just four interceptions in his 11 games played.
Brees owns the all-time lead in passing yards (by 2,845 yards) and touchdowns (by six) over Tom Brady, whose home team for 2020 has yet to be determined.
Brees will carry a cap hit just shy of $16 million for the 2020 season.