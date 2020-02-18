BOSTON (CBS) – Federal authorities arrested Massachusetts State Rep. David Nangle Tuesday morning on more than two dozen charges, U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling announced. The Lowell Democrat is accused of using campaign funds to cover his extensive gambling debts.
#BREAKING: #Massachusetts State Representative David Nangle arrested this morning for allegedly using campaign funds to pay personal expenses, and other federal charges. Details to follow at 10:30am press conference w/ USA #Lelling, @FBIBoston and @IRSnews
— U.S. Attorney MA (@DMAnews1) February 18, 2020
Nangle has served in the House since 1999, representing the 17th Middlesex District.
Prosecutors allege that he spent tens of thousands of dollars at New England casinos and on internet gambling sites.
“Nangle was heavily in debt, had poor credit, and had regular cash flow problems as a result of extensive gambling at various casinos,” the indictment against Nangle states. “To sustain his gambling activities and keep himself afloat financially, defendant Nangle illicitly used campaign funds to, among other things, pay for personal expenses, defraud his bank lender, and collect income that he failed to report to the Internal Revenue Service.”
A news conference with Lelling, the FBI and IRS criminal investigators is planned for 10:30 a.m. in Boston.
Er, ah — where were state law enforcement agencies?
Never mind …