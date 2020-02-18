BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are looking to beef up their roster before next week’s trade deadline, and they’re right in the mix to land some potential help. But it’s complicated.
TSN’s Frank Seravalli reported Tuesday that the Bruins and Avalanche have “emerged as front-runners” on the trade market for left winger Chris Kreider. However, there’s no guarantee that Kreider even gets dealt, as the Rangers — Kreider’s current team — are still in negotiations to keep the pending UFA in New York for the future.
“The New York Rangers remain in negotiations to keep winger Chris Kreider, but the Colorado Avalanche and Boston Bruins appear to have emerged as front-runners for his services on the trade market,” Seravalli wrote. “The Bruins have been in on the Boston College and Boxford, Mass., kid all along.”
Ultimately, the decision may come down to Kreider, who can choose to sign a new deal with the Rangers or accept his fade as a mover ahead of the trade deadline.
Kreider, 28, is in the final year of a four-year, $18.25 million deal. He has 23 goals and 19 assists on the season, with 39 percent of his goals coming on the power play. He posted 28-24-52 totals last year in 79 games, and in his career he has 156-157-313 totals in 517 games. He’s played in 77 playoff games, scoring 23 goasl with 14 assists. Kreider played three seasons at Boston College, scoring 49 goals with 43 assists in 114 games.