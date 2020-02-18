BOSTON (CBS) – State and local police are searching for the man who stole a car with a little girl inside. The five-year-old was dropped off safe, but investigators are looking for help tracking down the driver.
The girl was in the her father’s Honda Accord Monday afternoon when he stopped at a restaurant on Dorchester Avenue to pick up some food. The father left the car running and a man was seen on surveillance video getting into the driver’s seat and driving off with the child still in the car.
The girl had her father’s cell phone and police were able to track it when the man dropped her off outside a home in Randolph. She was later taken to a hospital to be checked out as a precaution.
Police have not been able to find the man or the stolen car, a 2007 silver Honda Accord with tinted windows and a Massachusetts license plate US 117D.
Anyone with information is asked to call police immediately.