BOSTON (CBS) – New England beer lovers don’t have to go far to find a great brew. RateBeer is out with its annual list of “The Best Brewers In The World” – and three breweries in Massachusetts make the Top 100.
Coming in third is Trillium Brewing Company in Boston. Founded in 2013 in the Fort Point neighborhood, Trillium now has taprooms in the Fenway and Canton. Right behind Trillium at No. 4 is Tree House Brewing Company in Charlton.
In 29th place is Jack’s Abby Brewing in Framingham, where visitors can find the top beer on 2019 – according to Wine Enthusiast.
And RateBeer’s best brewer in the world is only a drive away – Hill Farmstead Brewery in Greensboro, Vermont.
The rankings were based heavily on brewery ratings in 2019, as well as performance over the past four years.