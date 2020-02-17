BOSTON (CBS) – Men die by suicide three and a half times more often than women and a new study published in JAMA Psychiatry suggests that so-called “tough guys” may be at especially high risk.
Traits of what they call high traditional masculinity include being physically fit, not crying, not emotional, not moody, more likely to take risks and fighting tendencies.
Researchers at Fordham University looked at data on more than 20,000 teens and found that those identified as having high traditional masculinity were more than twice as likely to die by suicide. They also were slightly more likely to report having access to a gun and had lower depression levels in general.
The researchers say combating beliefs about masculine norms, like teaching boys and young men that it’s okay to reach out for help might help.