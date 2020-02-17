



BOSTON (CBS) — A family is devastated after their 18-year-old loved one was gunned down in Mattapan Saturday night. They said Hilton Clark was a high school senior and expecting his first child.

“I haven’t wrapped my mind around it, because I’m just still in shock, because he was just a baby. He’s innocent and now he’s dead,” said a family member.

He was killed a block from his grandparents’ home, where he spent most of his time when he wasn’t playing the game he loved: football.

“He was a beautiful kid, that’s it. And we’re hurting, as we should be, but we’re going to stay strong as a family and we’re going to let his legacy live on,” the family member added. “We want people to know that this is not a statistic, this is not another death. Somebody took something from our family and also our community.”

A memorial marks the spot where Clark was found suffering from a single gunshot wound to the heart. His mother said he died instantly.

Boston police said this is the sixth homicide victim of 2020.

His family is now preparing his funeral, instead of celebrating the young athlete’s milestones.

Hilton’s mother, who recently underwent brain surgery, said she was “devastated. My world is crushed. I know he would have been a great father.”

She has this message for her only son’s killer: “I hope that when they find you, and when they do, they put you under the jail.”

Boston Police said anyone who needs to talk should contact the city’s Trauma Team at 617-431-0125. Anyone with information should call homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.