BOSTON (CBS) — A five-year-old girl was found safe in Randolph Monday afternoon after she was kidnapped in Boston, sources told WBZ-TV’s I-Team. The child was left in a car on Dorchester Avenue around 4 p.m. while her father went into a store. A suspect got into the car and took off.
Police are looking for a 2007 silver Honda Accord with dark tinted windows and the license plate US117D.
Sources said the girl was let out in Randolph and found safe while the suspect kept driving.
The girl has been taken to the hospital to be evaluated.
A woman in Randolph who found the girl spoke with WBZ-TV.
“The little girl looked like she was crying. So I ran outside and I asked if she was alright. She said I want my dad and I said what happened? We knocked on doors, we knocked on windows to see if anybody would come and we didn’t hear from anyone,” she said. “Later on we found out, in fact, the child had been kidnapped.”