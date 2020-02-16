Comments
NEWBURY (CBS) – Shots were fired Sunday evening in Byfield – a village in Newbury – as police tracked down a suspected carjacker.
A Massachusetts State Police trooper approached the suspect at A.L. Prime Gas Station on Central Street when shots were fired.
I-Team sources said the suspect is believed to have carjacked a vehicle in New York a few days ago. He then dumped the car in Massachusetts. The suspect is believed to have then stolen a car in Lexington and a car in North Andover before carjacking a BMW at knifepoint from a Nashua, New Hampshire, dealership Sunday.
The suspect rammed police cruisers before was shot, according to I-Team sources.
Right now, it is unclear who did the shooting. The suspect was taken to Anna Jacques Hospital and has life-threatening injuries.
Police said the suspect may also have been involved in a Lowell carjacking.
No police were hurt in the incident.