FALMOUTH (CBS) — A Falmouth man has been arrested for allegedly crashing his truck into a house while drunk early Sunday morning. The person who lives in the house in unharmed.

Falmouth police said they were called to a house on Jones Road around 1:45 a.m. They found a truck had crashed into the front corner of a house.

The person who lives in the house was there at the time of the crash but was uninjured, police said. The 36-year-old driver of the truck refused medical treatment.

The scene of the crash in Falmouth. (Photo Credit: Falmouth Police Department)

As the result of the on-scene investigation, police said, the driver was arrested for speeding, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and operating under the influence of alcohol.

No further information has been released.

