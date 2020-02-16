Comments
FALMOUTH (CBS) — A Falmouth man has been arrested for allegedly crashing his truck into a house while drunk early Sunday morning. The person who lives in the house in unharmed.
Falmouth police said they were called to a house on Jones Road around 1:45 a.m. They found a truck had crashed into the front corner of a house.
The person who lives in the house was there at the time of the crash but was uninjured, police said. The 36-year-old driver of the truck refused medical treatment.
As the result of the on-scene investigation, police said, the driver was arrested for speeding, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and operating under the influence of alcohol.
No further information has been released.