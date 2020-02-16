



EXETER, N.H. – Friends and family celebrated the life of Catherine “Cassie” Heppner, who was murdered a week ago on the job at Timberland’s Stratham, New Hampshire, offices.

“This outpouring of support is really incredible,” said friend Rob Center

On Sunday, hundreds packed the Stockbridge Funeral Home in Exeter, New Hampshire, to say goodbye to the 46-year-old marketing director.

Police Heppner was murdered at work by a security guard inside her office headquarters. On Sunday shuttle busses transported employees from the headquarters to a celebration of her life.

Her generosity. Her friendliness and kindness. She would do anything for anybody,” said friend Don Steere.

In a statement, the family told WBZ, “We are devastated and stunned by the tragic loss of our beloved Cassie. She was the energetic light of our family with an infectious spirit that touched anyone in her presence.”

“She’s done so much and supported me in many areas. She’s friendly with everybody. There is no reason this ever should’ve happened,” Steere said.

Cassie leaves behind her husband, Mike, and son, Jack, along with her family and a host of friends.

A Scholarship has been set up in her name to help support girls who want to challenge themselves in the outdoors. A contribution to the Heppner Memorial Scholarship can be made on GoFundMe.

“It’s a tremendous tribute to a very short time here and it will be a lasting legacy,” Center said.