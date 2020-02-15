Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — A Quincy man has been arrested for allegedly kicking a woman’s service dog at South Station Wednesday afternoon, according to MBTA Transit Police.
William Bagen, 43, of Quincy, has been charged with one count of cruelty to animals.
Transit police said that around 4:40 p.m., a woman told them a man had just kicked her service dog in the head and stated “Get that f*cking dog out of my way” in the red line area of the station.
Officers said they located and identified the man as Bagen and took him into custody.