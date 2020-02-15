Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – A woman had to be rescued after trying to save her dog who had fallen through the ice at Franklin Park on Saturday.
Tech Rescue members in survival suits went into the water to get to access the island . They deployed a Zodiac boat to transport the woman and her dog to safety. The woman was taken by @BOSTON_EMS for evaluation. pic.twitter.com/aobcB57IP8
— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 15, 2020
Firefighters say the incident happened on a pond at Franklin Park. The woman tried to save her dog and went through the ice herself. She was able to get herself to an island to wait for help.
Crews were able to bring the woman and dog safely back to land.
The woman was taken to the hospital to be checked out.