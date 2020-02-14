BOSTON (CBS) — Tight end was a problem for the Patriots in 2019. And so, when a three-time Pro Bowler hit the open market this month, the Patriots figured to be in the mix to acquire his services.
Alas, they were not.
Greg Olsen was released by the Panthers on Feb. 3, making him available to sign with any team he pleased. Olsen visited several teams, though no reports surfaced of a trip to Foxboro. And now, Adam Schefter reported that Olsen is considering serious offers from three teams, none of which is New England.
Former Panthers’ TE Greg Olsen. is now done with his visits and is in contract negotiations with the Bills, Redskins and Seahawks, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 14, 2020
Olsen battled injuries in 2017 and 2018, limiting him to 16 games played over the two seasons. But he played in 14 games last year, catching 52 passes for 597 yards and two touchdowns in an offense quarterbacked by Kyle Allen for the majority of the year.
Though he’s not nearly at his Pro Bowl form from 2014-16, he figured to make some logical sense for a Patriots team that ranked among the least productive at the tight end spot a year ago. It seems as though Bill Belichick and Nick Caserio felt otherwise.