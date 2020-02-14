Comments
NEWBURYPORT (CBS) – A chemical reaction caused a series of explosions at a company in Newburyport, the state Fire Marshal said Friday.
Six explosions rocked PCI Seqens’ chemical manufacturing business early Thursday morning. No one was hurt, but one blast tore a five-by-eight foot hole in the roof.
“Investigators have determined that several explosions occurred during a sampling procedure of product from a large vat,” State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey and Newburyport Deputy Fire Chief Steven Bradbury said in a joint statement Friday.
Three nearby businesses were closed for the day as a precaution.