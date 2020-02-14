CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) – There’s not much love for the T on social media – even on Valentine’s Day. The MBTA took to Twitter Friday to ask riders what they cherish about their T stop, and instead they got a lot of angry replies.

“This Valentine’s Day, we want to know what you love about your MBTA stop, dock, or station & the neighborhood it serves,” the T tweeted to promote a contest. Riders are encouraged to make a video and tweet it for a chance to win two roundtrip JetBlue flights.

The tweet had some riders asking “is this a joke?” and wondering if the T is confusing this holiday with April Fool’s Day.

“My favorite T stop doesn’t exist,” one user replied. “It’s clean, modern, well maintained, and the buses/trains arrive in a timely fashion so we’re not stuck in the sub freezing temperatures for twenty+ minutes.”

“The thing I like best about my Mbta stop is that when I am on my way home it means I can get off the Mbta now and that I made it home alive,” another tweeted.

Some replies from people sharing what they loved about the T were hardly compliments at all.

Last week the MBTA announced its 2020 improvement plan as well as long-term closures planned for the Green Line.

Those interested in actually entering the contest can click here for more information.

