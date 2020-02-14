



BOSTON (CBS) – There’s not much love for the T on social media – even on Valentine’s Day. The MBTA took to Twitter Friday to ask riders what they cherish about their T stop, and instead they got a lot of angry replies.

❤️ This Valentine’s Day, we want to know what you love about your MBTA stop, dock, or station & the neighborhood it serves. Make a video, 60 seconds or less, and share it on Twitter for your chance to win 2 roundtrip flights courtesy of @JetBlue.

#NextStopTheWorld pic.twitter.com/chyoNYah3O — MBTA (@MBTA) February 14, 2020

“This Valentine’s Day, we want to know what you love about your MBTA stop, dock, or station & the neighborhood it serves,” the T tweeted to promote a contest. Riders are encouraged to make a video and tweet it for a chance to win two roundtrip JetBlue flights.

The tweet had some riders asking “is this a joke?” and wondering if the T is confusing this holiday with April Fool’s Day.

“My favorite T stop doesn’t exist,” one user replied. “It’s clean, modern, well maintained, and the buses/trains arrive in a timely fashion so we’re not stuck in the sub freezing temperatures for twenty+ minutes.”

When signal issues on a 2 degree day test your frostbite skills. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/E7Nc9yTOp0 — bosoxsara (@bosoxsara) February 14, 2020

“The thing I like best about my Mbta stop is that when I am on my way home it means I can get off the Mbta now and that I made it home alive,” another tweeted.

Some replies from people sharing what they loved about the T were hardly compliments at all.

I love Quincy center because the parking garage was so run down and dangerous the had to tear it down !! It’s also nice that they sell food so you have something to do while you wait for your delayed train. — Mike C (@Michael74720941) February 14, 2020

Last week the MBTA announced its 2020 improvement plan as well as long-term closures planned for the Green Line.

