MLB's End Date On Red Sox Investigation Curiously Keeps Moving Back, Though Reports Of Severity Have Not ChangedThat MLB investigation into the Red Sox just keeps chugging along.

Patriots Apparently Pass On Tight End Greg OlsenLogically, the Patriots figured to be in the mix to acquire the services of Greg Olsen. Alas, they were not.

Tom Brady Update: QB Is Definitely Staying With Patriots, But Also Is Definitely Leaving PatriotsWe must dutifully report that Tom Brady will definitely be leaving the Patriots. Oh, and he'll also be returning to the Patriots. That's where we're at.

2020 NFL Combine: CBS Sports Draft Expert Josh Edwards On Players To WatchAlabama's speedster Henry Ruggs III could put on a show in Indianapolis when the NFL's annual scouting combine begins February 24th.

Jayson Tatum's 39 Lead Celtics Past Clippers In Double Overtime ThrillerJayson Tatum had 39 points and the Boston Celtics pulled away from the Los Angeles Clippers in the second overtime to win 141-133 on Thursday night.