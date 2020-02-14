BOSTON (CBS) — Flu severity in Massachusetts increased to very high this week, the Department of Public Health announced Friday. The percentage of flu-related doctor visits has continued to increase, and remains higher than it was for this week the previous two years.
The department said all regions of the state are reporting high activity. The percentage of flu-related hospitalizations has also continued to increase in recent weeks.
This year, more influenza B than influenza A has been reported by healthcare professionals in the state, the department said, though all strains that have been found so far this season are covered by the current flu vaccine.
In New Hampshire, nine adult flu-related deaths have been identified so far this season in Hillsborough, Rockingham and Strafford counties, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
Nationally, flu activity also remains high.