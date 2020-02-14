DEDHAM (CBS) – Dedham Police are looking for two people wanted for shooting a gas station clerk during an attempted robbery.

Two people wearing masks went into the Sunoco on Ames Street shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday and demanded money from the attendant behind the counter.

“They pulled a gun on him and he tried to knock the gun out of the hand and he couldn’t,” store owner Jack Audy told reporters Friday morning.

The clerk then told the pair if they came near him, he would push the panic button for the alarm. Audy said that’s when one of the men shot the clerk in the right leg. The suspects ran away with nothing.

The clerk, who has not been identified, was rushed to the hospital with what police said is a “non-life threatening injury.”

The entire incident was recorded on surveillance video, according to Audy.

“It’s a safe area. I can’t believe it,” he said.

The owner of the Sunoco says the clerk tried to knock the gun out of one of the suspect’s hands and that’s when he was shot. @wbz pic.twitter.com/0fFgXMBYdS — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) February 14, 2020

Anyone with information is asked to call Dedham Police at 781 326-1212.