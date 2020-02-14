Comments
SHERBORN (CBS) — A toddler is uninjured but her nanny was med-flighted with serious injuries after a crash near Dunkin’ in Sherborn. Police responded to South Street around 9:10 a.m. Friday.
They said it started when a Suburban rear-ended another car in the Dunkin’ drive-thru lane. The second car was pushed out of the way and the Suburban continued driving, hitting a jersey barrier and going down into an embankment where it rolled over.
A Dunkin’ employee ran out and helped remove the three-year-old girl from the back seat, police said. The driver, a woman believed to be the girl’s nanny, was unconscious and trapped.
It took five minutes to remove the driver and then she was med-flighted to Lahey Hospital.
It is unclear what caused the crash.
Dunkin’ on South Street in Sherbon? Or South Main?