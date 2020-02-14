Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — With many eyes looking ahead to the trade deadline, the Bruins have taken care of some business with one of their own players.
The team announced Friday that it signed defenseman Jeremy Lauzon to a two-year contract extension, keeping him signed through the 2021-22 season. Lauzon will carry an $850,000 cap hit in those two years.
The 22-year-old Lauzon made his NHL debut during the 2018-19 season. He’s played 23 NHL games total, scoring two goals. In 126 AHL games with Providence, Lauzon has three goals and 24 assists in his career.
The Bruins drafted Lauzon with the 52nd overall pick in the 2015 draft. Lauzon just finished serving a two-game suspension, issued for a hit to the head of Derek Stepan last weekend against Arizona.