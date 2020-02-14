BOSTON (CBS) — Valentine’s Day is one of the busiest days of the year for florists, but it’s also busy for the companies that deliver all those flowers.

“It’s kind of like putting a puzzle together,” said Tom Cromwell of Breakaway Courier Systems. “You want to try and get to the end and have all pieces fit in place and go home knowing everyone got their flowers.”

Their bike messengers spent hours delivering more than 100 bouquets of flowers around downtown Boston Friday.

“Lots of people are ordering last minute gifts for whoever,” Cromwell said.

WBZ-TV followed along with bike messenger Joe Pielmeier as he made his deliveries Friday.

“I’ve had people cry. I’ve had groups of girls going ‘Aww,’” Pielmeier said.

Erica Day was shocked when flowers showed up for her while she was working at 7-Eleven in Downtown Crossing.

“I really didn’t know it was coming,” Day said.

The flowers were from her husband. She said their relationship has been rocky, but they’re now on the mend after missing the last few holidays together.

“I love him and I wish our relationship works cause we are into a break up and then he did all this,” Day said.