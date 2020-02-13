BOSTON (CBS) — Prior to a faceoff on Wednesday night, Zdeno Chara and Brendan Gallagher got into a shoving match. It resulted in matching penalties, but it’s going to cost Chara a little bit more.
The NHL’s department of player safety announced Thursday that Chara has been fined $5,000 for the high cross-check, the maximum amount allowable under the CBA.
The incident came 5:38 into the second period, when the two players engaged in a minor altercation before a faceoff. Gallagher shoved Chara. The Bruins’ captain, who stands a full foot taller than Gallagher, responded with a cross check. Because of the height difference, that cross-check was delivered straight to Gallagher’s neck.
After officials separated the two players, the referees eventually decided to assess a roughing minor penalty to Gallagher and a cross-checking minor penalty to Chara.
Chara, despite his lengthy history of playing a physical game, does not have a history with the department of player safety. He is currently playing on a one-year, $2 million deal.